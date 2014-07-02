US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as healthcare stocks weigh
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 2 Puerto Rico benchmark general obligation bond prices touched a record low in Wednesday trading as a recent slew of ratings downgrades and concerns the Commonwealth's public corporations will default continue to weigh on sentiment.
The single maturity general obligation debt, which carries a coupon of 8 percent and matures in 2035, traded at 83.50 cents, giving a yield of 9.878 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The average price over the day was 84.738 cents. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
ATHENS, March 16 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Thursday he was optimistic a comprehensive deal concluding a bailout review with lenders could be reached by April 7.
March 16 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):