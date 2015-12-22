Dec 22 Puerto Rico's governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday it is "very, very unlikely" there will be no default on debt due Jan. 1 and that the U.S. territory was evaluating which bonds are to be paid.

"Making a total payment will be (very unlikely)," Garcia Padilla told reporters at an event in San Juan. "If a partial payment is to be done, which bonds should be paid? It is an evaluation that we are doing."

Puerto Rico first defaulted on its debt in August and has warned that more defaults are coming. It has an upcoming debt payment of around $1 billion due Jan. 1.

"It is very, very unlikely there is no default," Garcia Padilla said. "Very unlikely. In full or part." (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by James Dalgleish; writing by Megan Davies)