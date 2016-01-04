(Adds details on debt payments, background)
NEW YORK Jan 4 Puerto Rico's infrastructure
authority PRIFA did not transfer funds to its bond trustee in
order to pay debt due Jan. 1, according to a regulatory filing
on Monday, confirming a warning that the U.S. territory gave
last week of a pending default.
The embattled Caribbean island said last week that it would
pay the bulk of $1 billion debt due Jan. 1 but some bond issues
would not be met. The debt due was postponed to Jan. 4 due to
the holiday.
The trustee for PRIFA's series 2005 C bonds did not receive
funds from PRIFA to pay debt service, although it did receive
funds from bond insurer Ambac, the filing said.
Puerto Rico said last week that PRIFA would not have
sufficient funds to make the full payment on its special tax
revenue bonds, Series 2005A-C and Series 2006, and $36 million
was expected not to be paid.
Ambac last week warned Puerto Rico over what it called an
illegal plan to take rum tax revenue pledged to PRIFA and use it
to meet other financial obligations.
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla told CNBC
earlier on Monday that the island's Department of Justice is
trying to anticipate any lawsuits on the island following news
of the default.
