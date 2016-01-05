SAN JUAN Jan 5 Puerto Rico's latest default
meant a $10.3 million hit for Ambac Financial, which
insures some of the debt the island's infrastructure authority
PRIFA failed to pay on Monday.
Ambac had exposure to $10.3 million of PRIFA debt due on
Monday, according to a Nov. 30 company report. An Ambac
spokeswoman on Tuesday confirmed the insurer paid the full
amount.
PRIFA owed a roughly $36 million payment on Monday but,
according to a public filing by the trustee for the PRIFA bonds,
failed to transfer funds to make the payment.
The move was expected after Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla announced last week that PRIFA would miss the
payment. The strategic defaults are meant to help Puerto Rico
combat an ongoing $70 billion debt crisis.
The trustee paid bondholders through a combination of cash
on hand and payouts from Ambac, the filing said.
On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded
the PRIFA bonds to 'D', signifying default, from 'CC'.
Ambac insures a face value of more than $500 million of
PRIFA debt, according to its public filings. In December, Garcia
Padilla said he would begin redirecting revenues earmarked to
pay debt at PRIFA and other agencies, in order to pay Puerto
Rico's public debt, backed by its constitution.
Last week, Garcia Padilla said he had clawed back a total of
$163 million from those agencies to pay about $329 million of
public debt. While some of those agencies still had reserves to
pay their own debt, PRIFA did not, leading to its default.
Puerto Rico's Public Finance Corp. is also expected to
default on a roughly $1.4 million debt payment that was due on
Monday.
Last month, Ambac and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co penned
a letter to Garcia Padilla challenging the legality of the
clawbacks, and some analysts expect insurers or bondholders to
sue Puerto Rico in the coming days or weeks.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Andrew Hay)