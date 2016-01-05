(Adds analyst commentary in paragraphs 11-13)
By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN Jan 5 Puerto Rico's latest default
meant a $10.3 million hit for Ambac Financial, which
insures some of the debt the island's infrastructure authority
PRIFA failed to pay on Monday.
Ambac had exposure to $10.3 million of PRIFA debt due on
Monday, according to a Nov. 30 company report. An Ambac
spokeswoman on Tuesday confirmed the insurer paid the full
amount.
PRIFA owed a roughly $36 million payment on Monday but,
according to a public filing by the trustee for the PRIFA bonds,
failed to transfer funds to make the payment.
The move was expected after Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla announced last week that PRIFA would miss the
payment. The strategic defaults are meant to help Puerto Rico
combat an ongoing $70 billion debt crisis.
The trustee paid bondholders through a combination of cash
on hand and payouts from Ambac, the filing said.
On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded
the PRIFA bonds to 'D', signifying default, from 'CC'.
Ambac insures a face value of more than $500 million of
PRIFA debt, according to public filings. In December, Garcia
Padilla said he would redirect revenues earmarked to pay debt at
PRIFA and other agencies, in order to pay Puerto Rico's public
debt, backed by its constitution.
Last week, Garcia Padilla said he had clawed back $163
million from those agencies to pay about $329 million of public
debt. While some of those agencies still had reserves to pay
their own debt, PRIFA did not, leading to its default.
Puerto Rico's Public Finance Corp is also expected to
default on a $1.4 million debt payment that was due on Monday.
Last month, Ambac and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co penned
a letter to Garcia Padilla challenging the legality of the
clawbacks, and some analysts expect litigation to follow.
"I think within a week of Ambac having to make that payment,
they will file a lawsuit," said Ed Groshans, an analyst with
Height Securities, following Puerto Rico.
The $10.3 million payment on its own is small for Ambac, but
with more than $2 billion total par exposure to Puerto Rico
debt, the company could be in trouble if defaults continue.
A key issue for Ambac, Groshans said, is its $809 million
par exposure to Puerto Rico's so-called COFINA debt, backed by
sales tax revenue whose structure could be attacked in court as
Puerto Rico's creditors battle for slices of a limited pie.
