BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
Jan 7 Puerto Rico's Public Finance Corp missed an interest payment due on January 1 on Series 2012 A Commonwealth Appropriation Bonds, PFC said in a public filing on Thursday.
PFC, which owed about $1.4 million in interest, was expected to default after Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said last week the island would skip Jan. 1 payments at PFC and its infrastructure authority PRIFA. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017