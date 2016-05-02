WASHINGTON May 2 The White House said on Monday
it hopes a deal between Puerto Rico and its creditors to discuss
restructuring the U.S. territory's debts will press Congress to
act to give the island badly needed restructuring authority.
"I sure hope it creates a new sense of urgency for Congress
to address this situation," White House spokesman Josh Earnest
told a briefing.
"This situation requires an urgent response and Republicans
in Congress have been dragging their feet for too long," he
added.
Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank had announced
plans to skip the bulk of a $422 million debt payment ahead of
the agreement with creditors to continue to negotiate the
restructuring.
