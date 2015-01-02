NEW YORK Jan 2 Puerto Rico's appeal in its
legal battle with local lender Doral Financial Corp over
$229.9 million in disputed taxes is "baseless", Doral's legal
counsel said in a statement on Friday.
Puerto Rico filed an appeal this week against Doral over the
disputed taxes in Puerto Rico's Appeals Court, the Doral
spokeswoman said on Friday.
In October, a Puerto Rico judge ruled in favor of Doral in
its dispute with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department. The judge
gave Puerto Rico 60 days to appeal, a deadline that expired on
Friday. After the ruling, the Treasury said it would use "all
legal options available" to appeal the ruling.
Earlier in 2014, the Treasury Department voided a 2012
agreement that set the tax refund for Doral resulting from a
restatement of inflated earnings during a six-year period from
1998 to 2004.
