NEW YORK Jan 2 Puerto Rico has filed an appeal
against local lender Doral Financial Corp over $229.9
million in disputed taxes, which Doral on Friday called
"baseless".
In October, a Puerto Rico judge ruled in favor of Doral in
its dispute with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department. The judge
gave Puerto Rico 60 days to appeal, a deadline that expired on
Friday. After the ruling, the Treasury said it would use "all
legal options available" to appeal the ruling.
Earlier in 2014, the Treasury Department voided a 2012
agreement that set the tax refund for Doral resulting from a
restatement of inflated earnings during a six-year period from
1998 to 2004.
Doral Legal Counsel Matthew McGill said Puerto Rico's
"last-minute appeal today is... baseless" and that it was asking
Puerto Rico's appellate courts to resolve the case on an
expedited basis.
"We proved at trial that the Commonwealth entered into the
contract with its eyes open and took millions of dollars in
benefits as part of the bargain," McGill said.
A stamped copy of the appeal was distributed by Doral. A
spokesperson for Puerto Rico's government bank confirmed that
the appeal had been filed.
Shares of Doral rose 3.2 percent by the close of trading.
