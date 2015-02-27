BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Friday Puerto Rico-based bank Doral Financial Corp was closed, and its business taken over by Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.
Doral shares earlier on Friday fell 46.3 percent and then were halted, after the FDIC inadvertently sent out the news release during trading hours, and then recalled it. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)