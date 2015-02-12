Feb 12 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it had
downgraded Puerto Rico's general obligation debt by three
notches, deeper into junk territory, citing a judge's decision
to void the U.S. commonwealth's plan for debt restructuring.
The credit ratings agency lowered Puerto Rico's GO debt
rating to B from BB, citing the island's potential inability to
pay its debts, after persistent economic weakness has chipped
away at revenues over many years.
Late last week, a federal judge ruled that Puerto Rico's
so-called Recovery Act, which made some of its agencies eligible
for court-supervised debt restructuring, violated the U.S.
constitution by allowing a state government to modify municipal
debt. Puerto Rico has said it will appeal.
The agency said it believed Puerto Rico "will continue to
face a major reduction in its ability to obtain external
liquidity at a reasonable cost," as evidenced by the island's
general obligation bond yields topping 10 percent, following the
court's decision that invalidated the debt restructuring law.
"As a result, Puerto Rico's access to cash flow financing
necessary for the next fiscal year could be severely constrained
in our opinion," S&P said.
