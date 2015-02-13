(Adds GDB comment, other credit ratings, story links, and
Feb 12 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it had
downgraded Puerto Rico's general obligation debt by three
notches, deeper into junk territory, citing a judge's decision
to void the U.S. commonwealth's plan for debt restructuring.
The credit ratings agency lowered Puerto Rico's GO debt
rating to B from BB, citing the island's potential inability to
pay its debts, after persistent economic weakness has chipped
away at revenues over many years.
Late last week, a federal judge ruled that Puerto Rico's
so-called Recovery Act, which made some of its agencies eligible
for court-supervised debt restructuring, violated the U.S.
constitution by allowing a state government to modify municipal
debt. Puerto Rico has said it will appeal.
Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank said on Thursday
it was "disappointed" by the S&P downgrade of its bonds,
"without evaluating the details and structure of the proposed
tax reform."
S&P said it believed Puerto Rico "will continue to face a
major reduction in its ability to obtain external liquidity at a
reasonable cost," as evidenced by the island's general
obligation bond yields topping 10 percent, following the court's
decision that invalidated the debt restructuring law.
"As a result, Puerto Rico's access to cash flow financing
necessary for the next fiscal year could be severely constrained
in our opinion," S&P said.
The credit rating agency forecast that "liquidity pressures
will mount early in fiscal 2016 because of the Government
Development Bank's (GDB) ability to provide liquidity may be
constrained."
S&P also lowered rating on Puerto Rico's senior sales-tax
backed (COFINA) bonds, saying a new value-added tax will create
uncertainty as to when pledged revenues are received. Puerto
Rico's Highways & Transportation Authority (HTA) debt was
affirmed, and the outlook on all bonds remained negative.
Moody's Investors Service rates Puerto Rico's general
obligation debt B2, while Fitch Ratings has it at BB-.
Puerto Rico, struggling with debts of more than $70 billion,
passed its restructuring act in June to give public corporations
a framework to revamp debt and ring-fence the government from a
potential bankruptcy.
U.S. law forbids Puerto Rico's government and its entities
from restructuring debt under Chapter 9, which was used for
Detroit last year.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut and Megan Davies; Editing by G
Crosse and Andre Grenon)