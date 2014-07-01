July 1 Moody's Investors Service cut its rating
on Puerto Rico to B2 from Ba2, affecting $14.4 billion of the
island commonwealth's general obligation (GO) bonds, citing
Puerto Rico's new law that allows public corporations to
restructure debt.
Moody's also downgraded Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
(PREPA) to Caa2 from Ba3 and cut its rating on Puerto Rico
Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) to Caa1 from Ba3. (bit.ly/1m6cZvI)
The ratings agency downgraded the Puerto Rico Highway and
Transportation Authority (PRHTA) to Caa1 (senior 1998 resolution
and 1968 resolution) from Ba3.
Moody's warned that these corporations were under review for
further possible rating downgrades.
It maintained its negative outlook on Puerto Rico's GO bonds
and related debt.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)