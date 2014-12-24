BRIEF-Evine Live Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Evine Live Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year results
NEW YORK Dec 24 Puerto Rico's economic activity index (EAI) fell in November, pressured by a drop in cement sales and electricity generation, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. commonwealth's Government Development Bank (GDB).
The index, which the GDB says is closely correlated with overall economic performance measured as gross national product, fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, marking 23 months of consecutive declines for the troubled economy.
Economic activity in Puerto Rico, as measured by the index, is currently at it lowest level in 20 years.
November was also the second straight month when the decline has been over 2 percent. The index started the financial year with a sub 1 percent drop in July, appearing to consolidate a trend showing a slowing rate of contraction.
November's reading was pressured by a 3.3 percent decrease in electric power generation and a drop of 19.5 percent in cement sales. The two other components posted small gains. Gasoline consumptions rose 1.3 percent and employment rose 0.5 percent.
The EAI rose 0.1 percent in November compared with October. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Czech bonds mixed before auction, abundant supply is seen * Czech crown retreats in forward contracts implied rates * Polish equities lead retreat amid doubt over Trump stimulus * Leu continues to trade near multi-year lows By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 22 Central European government bond yields and stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as doubts grew over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to stimulate the economy.
* Gartner Inc - on March 20, co, units entered into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility, dated as of June 17, 2016