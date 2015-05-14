NEW YORK May 14 Puerto Rico's economic activity
index declined 0.4 percent in March compared to the same month
last year, the U.S. territory's Government Development Bank
(GDB) said.
On a monthly basis the index rose 0.5 percent from February
to March and has posted three consecutive months of modest
gains, the GDB said in the release on Wednesday.
The index measures economic activity on the island based on
cement sales, gasoline consumption, electricity generation and
non-farm payroll. The GDB says the index is correlated with
Gross National Product (GNP).
The index is being published under an adjusted methodology,
the GDB said. Under the previous methodology, the year-on-year
decline would have been 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Ted Botha)