June 1 Puerto Rico's economic activity index (EAI) increased 0.1 percent in April compared to the same month last year, the U.S. territory's Government Development Bank (GDB) said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, the EAI increased 0.2 percent in April compared to March, the GDB said. The EAI index is a measure of general economic growth, which the GDB says is correlated with the island's gross national product. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)