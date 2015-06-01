(Adds background on Puerto Rico's economy and previous index measures, paragraphs 2-4)

June 1 Puerto Rico's economic activity index (EAI) increased 0.1 percent in April from the same month last year, the U.S. territory's Government Development Bank (GDB) said on Monday.

Puerto Rico is struggling to find ways to turn around an ailing economy that has been in or near recession for nearly a decade. The Caribbean island has around $72 billion in debt and is facing a liquidity crisis this summer.

On a monthly basis, the EAI increased 0.2 percent in April from March, the GDB said. Puerto Rico recently changed the way it calculates the EAI index, a measure of general economic growth. Under the previous methodology the index fell 1 percent compared to April last year and was flat compared to March.

The earlier version of the index using the old methodology will be published until June during a transition period. From July only the new version of the index will be used. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)