Dec 16 David Bernier, who stepped down as Puerto Rico's secretary of state two months ago, on Wednesday announced his candidacy for governor of the financially troubled island.

Bernier, a member of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), has long been seen as a likely successor to incumbent PPD Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who announced on Monday he would not seek re-election in November 2016 as the U.S. commonwealth struggles through a $72 billion debt crisis. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by Leslie Adler)