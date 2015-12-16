(Adds quotes from Bernier, background on governor's race)
Dec 16 David Bernier, who stepped down as Puerto
Rico's secretary of state in October, on Wednesday announced his
candidacy for governor of the financially troubled island.
A member of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), Bernier has
long been seen as a likely successor to incumbent PPD Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who announced on Monday he would not
seek re-election in November 2016 as the U.S. commonwealth
struggles through a $70 billion debt crisis.
Bernier preached unity as he announced his campaign from his
parents' house in rural Patillas, the southeastern town where he
was born, with his parents and family in tow.
"The political sector in Puerto Rico has caused an extremely
polarized environment, and that hurts us a lot as a country,"
Bernier said, adding that he plans to release a platform next
week for how to address Puerto Rico's economic crisis.
"It will not be a strategic plan from a political party; it
will be a strategic plan for Puerto Rico," added Bernier, who
has never sought elected office.
Bernier will face off against rivals from the New
Progressive Party (PNP), who include Ricky Rossello, the son of
a popular ex-governor, and Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico's
representative in Congress.
Garcia Padilla had faced low public approval ratings and
eroding support within his own party amid tense debt
restructuring talks with creditors and a federal corruption
probe involving people with ties to his administration.
The PPD is seen as an underdog in next year's election
against the PNP, but Bernier, 38, is viewed as a fresh face who
may be able to rally support.
"Not that we would have a sure victory, but at least with
Bernier the party would have a chance to make its case," one PPD
official told Reuters last month, when word of Bernier's
potential candidacy gained steam.
While the PNP favors making Puerto Rico a U.S. state and has
taken a more creditor-friendly stance during restructuring
talks, Bernier's party favors Puerto Rico's commonwealth status,
and tends to adopt more populist positions.
On Oct. 25, Bernier resigned as Puerto Rico's secretary of
state, a post that made him next in line to be governor. At the
time, he said he would consider pursuing elective office but
would not challenge Garcia Padilla's governor seat in a PPD
primary.
Bernier is also a former president of the Puerto Rico
Olympic Committee.
