NEW YORK, July 31 Puerto Rico must reforms its
indebted public corporations, the New York Federal Reserve said
in a report released on Thursday, the same day the island's
electric power authority faces a deadline to renew vital loan
facilities with banks.
Public corporations were responsible for 85 percent of the
U.S. Commonwealth's debt growth from 2000 to 2012, the report
said. Electric power authority PREPA is expected to restructure
some $9 billion of debt under a new law that provides public
corporations with a bankruptcy-like process.
PREPA is negotiating with creditors, including Citigroup
and a consortium of banks led by Scotiabank, to
extend up to $671 million in credit lines. The authority is
facing a payment of $146 million to Citigroup on Thursday and
the entire amount of the credit line expires through the end of
August.
"Key elements of a successful reform strategy should include
strengthening the public-sector corporations' financial standing
and greatly increasing the efficiency of their operations," the
New York Fed said in its report.
Puerto Rico is part of the second district in the Federal
Reserve System, which is administered by the New York Fed.
The report said that the Commonwealth's new restructuring
law, passed in late June and known as the Recovery Act, may
change investors' perceptions of the relationship between the
central government and the public corporations.
"Generally, debts of these public-sector corporations are
not legal obligations of the central government, but
historically, market participants may have perceived them to be
contingent liabilities of the government," the report said.
