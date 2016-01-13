NEW YORK Jan 13 Puerto Rico's long-awaited
audited 2014 fiscal statements are close to release and should
be ready by the end of January or the beginning of February, an
official said on Wednesday.
The U.S. territory is far behind on filing its audited
statements and in September was criticized by powerful Senate
Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, for not
having up-to-date audited figures.
"It is in the final stage," Office of Management & Budget
Director Luis Cruz Batista told reporters regarding the 2014
fiscal statements. "Auditors need to undertake a process where
they need to be satisfied with the necessary information to
provide an opinion. They should be ready by the end of this
month, first week of February."
