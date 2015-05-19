May 19 Puerto Rico will seek to tap markets for short-term financing after it passes a $9.8 billion budget that will be presented to lawmakers on Wednesday, a top government official from the U.S. territory said on Tuesday.

"Once the budget is approved, we will go to the markets to try to obtain the TRANs, which is what provides us with the cash flow to operate in July and during the first months of the fiscal year," Chief of Staff Víctor Suárez said.

Like other municipal governments, Puerto Rico uses tax and revenue anticipation notes, or TRANs, to cover gaps between expenditures and revenue. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)