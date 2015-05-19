May 19 Puerto Rico will seek to tap markets for
short-term financing after it passes a $9.8 billion budget that
will be presented to lawmakers on Wednesday, a top government
official from the U.S. territory said on Tuesday.
"Once the budget is approved, we will go to the markets to
try to obtain the TRANs, which is what provides us with the cash
flow to operate in July and during the first months of the
fiscal year," Chief of Staff Víctor Suárez said.
Like other municipal governments, Puerto Rico uses tax and
revenue anticipation notes, or TRANs, to cover gaps between
expenditures and revenue.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)