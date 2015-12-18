WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. House Democrats on Friday pressed for legislative action to address Puerto Rico's ongoing debt woes as soon as Congress returns in January, adding that House lawmakers will hold a hearing next month on the island's fiscal crisis.

U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has pledged to hold the hearing as soon as the chamber comes back Jan. 5. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Megan Cassella and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)