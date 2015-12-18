Dec 17 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday it is "essential" that Puerto Rico be given access to a mechanism to restructure its debt, calling on Congress to "act quickly" to address the island's $70 billion debt crisis.

A solution for Puerto Rico "must include both independent oversight" of the island's finances "and an orderly process to restructure the commonwealth's debt," Lew said in a statement on Thursday night. The Treasury had previously voiced support for passing laws to allow Puerto Rico to file bankruptcy. (Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan; Editing by Eric Beech)