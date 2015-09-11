By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Puerto Rico's recently
announced fiscal plan puts all its credits at risk of
restructuring, Fitch Ratings said, and the agency expects to
downgrade specific securities to a 'C' as the restructuring
plans become clearer.
The plan, the product of a task force created in June by
Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, recommends a
voluntary exchange offer and states that "available resources
may be insufficient to service all principal and interest on
debt that has a constitutional priority."
That means the island's general obligation bonds, considered
sacrosanct by the market, are potentially at risk for
restructuring.
The Puerto Rico government's interactions with debtholders
are "highly dynamic, limiting the predictability of outcomes,"
according to Fitch. Fitch rates all of the commonwealth's debt
CC, which is one notch above D, meaning the rating agency thinks
that default of some kind appears probable.
As restructuring plans become clearer, Fitch anticipates
ratings downgrades for different securities to 'C'.
Garcia Padilla said in June that the island's debt, totaling
$72 billion, was unpayable and required restructuring.
In addition to local reform measures, like cuts to the
University of Puerto Rico, the plan also asks the federal
government for help, including an exemption from a shipping law
and tax legislation that would promote corporate growth.
"In our view, political challenges to action at the federal
level and in the commonwealth's legislature are likely and the
outcome is uncertain," Fitch said.
Moody's Investors Service said that the commonwealth's plan
could further hurt recovery rates, and that the island's debt
may face an additional downgrade. Following the release of the
plan, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on
Puerto Rico's tax-backed debt to CC from CCC-.
