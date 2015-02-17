BRIEF-Fitch rates Oregon's $35MM GO bonds 'AA+'; outlook stable
* Fitch - Oregon's 'AA+' rating and stable outlook reflect state's strong control over revenues and spending, low liabilities
NEW YORK Feb 17 The liquidity position of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank rose nearly 10 percent to $1.194 billion in January, according to a filing from the U.S. commonwealth's financing arm late on Friday.
The improvement comes after a 30 percent drop to $1.09 billion from November to December. Puerto Rico is trying to complete a bond deal of at least $2 billion in March or early April that would help strengthen the GDB's position. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 CarGurus, a popular website where consumers go to browse cars, has tapped investment banks for an initial public offering later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.