NEW YORK Feb 17 The liquidity position of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank rose nearly 10 percent to $1.194 billion in January, according to a filing from the U.S. commonwealth's financing arm late on Friday.

The improvement comes after a 30 percent drop to $1.09 billion from November to December. Puerto Rico is trying to complete a bond deal of at least $2 billion in March or early April that would help strengthen the GDB's position. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)