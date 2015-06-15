NEW YORK, June 15 Liquidity at Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) fell to $777.9 million as of May 31, down 24 percent from $1.02 billion posted at the end of the previous month, the GDB said in a statement on Monday.

The GDB is Puerto Rico's financing arm. The U.S. commonwealth is facing a bond payment on its general obligation debt of $655 million on July 1, according to GDB data.

