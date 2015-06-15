(Adds $428 million in forecast inflows)

NEW YORK, June 15 Liquidity at Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) fell to $777.9 million as of May 31, down 24 percent from $1.02 billion at the end of the previous month, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The sharp drop in liquidity comes ahead of a bond payment of $655 million that Puerto Rico - struggling with $72 billion in debt - must make on its general obligation bonds on July 1. The GDB is Puerto Rico's financing arm.

The bank also expects $428 million of inflows by the end of June, potentially boosting liquidity. Most of the inflows are related to loans owed to the GDB by other government entities.

Puerto Rico is trying to raise $2.95 billion in a bond financing that has been delayed several times over questions involving repayment. The government is also trying to raise short-term financing it says it needs to avoid shutting down at the start of the fiscal year on July 1. (Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Andre Grenon)