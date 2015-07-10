(Adds statements from GDB head)

July 10 Puerto Rico Government Development Bank (GDB) said it may seek to exchange $4 billion of senior notes at below par as the U.S. Commonwealth attempts to restructure up to $72 billion in debt, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The filing said that the conversations would include cash, securities or a mixture of both. GDB President Melba Acosta said that local banks were "larger holders" of the notes but did not give details of the holdings.

"There have been discussions with banks in Puerto Rico, which are larger holders of these notes. It is a process that begins with this notification," Acosta said.

The GDB said the purchases are expected to be at "prices or values that are materially less than par."

Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said at the end of June that the U.S. Commonwealth's debt are unsustainable and that he would seek a broad restructuring with creditors. Puerto Rican finance official, including Acosta, will meet bondholders in New York on Monday. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)