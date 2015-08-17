UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 17 Liquidity at Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) has risen to around $1 billion, the commonwealth's chief of staff said on Monday, after dwindling to $778 million as of the end of May.
That was partly boosted by a deal to raise $400 million in Tax & Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRANs), a strict disbursement policy and deposits made by public entities, the governor's chief of staff Victor Suarez told reporters.
However, the commonwealth still needs $400 million to $500 million of new money to operate beyond November, Suarez said.
He added that Puerto Rico would decide in September whether to move forward with a previously-announced plan to exchange notes from the GDB. The GDB said in July it may seek to exchange $4 billion of senior notes at below par. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Bernard Orr)
