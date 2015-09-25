NEW YORK, Sept 25 A restructuring of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) is expected to be speedily negotiated as key deadlines loom, and could include a debt exchange structure involving the island's infrastructure financing arm, sources familiar with the situation said.

Melba Acosta, head of the GDB, said on Thursday that the bank would be the next entity from the commonwealth to engage in restructuring negotiations, following utility PREPA, which came to a deal with bondholders in September after about a year of talks.

Puerto Rico officials earlier in September proposed restructuring $18 billion of debt due in the coming five years as part of a broad plan to pull the island out of financial crisis.

Bondholders in the GDB which have formed a group are expected to soon sign non-disclosure agreements which will restrict them from disclosing information and from trading, according to several sources familiar with the matter. That will open the way to formal negotiations.

Some investors, or potential investors, which are not necessarily in that group, have already signed non-disclosures, a separate source familiar with the situation said.

The negotiations are expected to move quickly due to the relatively small size of the bondholder group and the urgency for the GDB, several of those sources said.

The GDB faces a $355 million payment due on Dec. 1, according to data from Moody's. The bank has $3.9 billion of debt service due for the years 2016-2021 according to a source familiar with the situation.

Its liquidity is around $1 billion, the commonwealth's Chief of Staff Victor Suarez said in August. The commonwealth's recently-released fiscal plan said the GDB was expected to exhaust its liquidity before year-end.

"The most important thing is the urgency," said Moody's analyst Ted Hampton. "They need to get this done to maintain central government liquidity."

The GDB bondholder group consists of investment funds Brigade, Fir Tree, Solus, Fore Research & Management, Avenue Capital, Candlewood, and Claren Road, the sources said. Bloomberg previously reported the make-up of the group. The funds declined comment or did not immediately respond.

Debt restructuring could take the form of a debt exchange with new capital added. That could include exchanging notes for notes in The Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) which could be backed by oil revenues, a separate source familiar with the situation said. Another source said that using PRIFA in some way could be an option. Reorg Research publication previously reported that PRIFA could be used as a vehicle.

The new money requirement is between $700 million and $1 billion, one of those sources said, adding that it was more likely to be at the low end of that range.

Suarez told reporters in July that the bank was aiming to bring in new money with the exchange of notes of about $500 million to $600 million. Acosta said in July that the GDB was planning an exchange of notes and that there were $4 billion of notes issued by the bank.

A source familiar with the situation said the GDB was aiming to go the market with the note exchange by mid-to-late October.

"We expect negotiations to begin in mid-October," Acosta said earlier in September, although she was not directly referencing restructuring the GDB.

Puerto Rico's working group, which is tasked with trying to find a solution to the island's crisis, late Thursday said it would seek a consensual negotiation that would ultimately result in a single, comprehensive exchange transaction.

A source close to the commonwealth said if there was a transaction that was attractive for the commonwealth with respect to GDB individually, they would consider doing that first. (Reporting by Megan Davies; additional reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by Diane Craft)