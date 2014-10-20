NEW YORK Oct 20 Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank (GDB) has $1.9 billion in liquid assets
including cash, bank deposits and unencumbered marketable U.S.
government securities, the bank said in a statement dated
October 19.
Puerto Rico has over $70 billion in debt and is struggling
to produce its first balanced budget in years. The GDB's
liquidity position is important in assessing whether the U.S.
commonwealth can meet its obligations.
The liquidity and cash flow update, part of an initiative to
enhance public disclosure, reflected the bank's position as of
October 17. The GDB said it "expects to have sufficient
liquidity during fiscal year 2015 to meet all its obligations
and continue supporting Puerto Rico's fiscal stability and
economic growth."
"We will continue to take affirmative measures to strengthen
GDB's liquidity in order for it to perform its statutory
mission," said the GDB's interim president Jose Pagan
Beauchamp.
Investors have complained recently about what they see as a
lack of transparency in Puerto Rico's finances. The new policy
of posting regular liquidity updates appears to be an attempt to
redress that.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Andrew Hay)