NEW YORK Aug 3 Puerto Rico has temporarily suspended making monthly deposits to the general obligation redemption fund, according to a municipal bond regulatory filing.

The government approved a law allowing the suspensions in July, though it warned that the measure did not imply it will not meet payments due to creditors in a timely manner.

Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked investors in June when he said that the island's debt - totaling $72 billion - was not payable, and that the U.S. commonwealth needed to restructure its debt. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Diane Craft)