April 30 Fresh off a setback on his tax reform
plan, Puerto Rico's governor laid out a recovery roadmap on
Thursday for the U.S. commonwealth's struggling finances.
In his state of the Commonwealth address, Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla chastised the Puerto Rico House of
Representatives for rejecting tax changes critical to his
financial recovery plan, saying it made recovery harder but not
impossible.
Padilla said he will form a group of financial experts
charged with improving Puerto Rico's liquidity and another to
take on a reorganization of the government.
He also released an agenda that calls for spending cuts in
all government branches without layoffs, a fiscal 2016 budget
based on recurring revenue that he plans to unveil in a few
weeks, a rejection of any hasty or improvised taxation ideas,
and restructuring the treasury department to increase revenue
collections.
The agenda calls for continued talks with creditors, and the
pursuit of U.S. Congressional approval to allow municipal
bankruptcy for commonwealth entities.
The Caribbean island of 3.6 million is struggling with debt
of more than $70 billion, an economy that has been in or near
recession for eight years, and a budget that regularly shows a
deficit. Some estimates say up to 25 percent of Puerto Rico's
economy is informal.
