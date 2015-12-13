Dec 12 Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla will make an address to the island on Monday, his press
secretary tweeted on Saturday, and is expected to reveal whether
he will seek a second four-year term in next year's election.
Garcia Padilla "will offer a message to the country" on
Monday afternoon, Public Affairs Secretary Jesus Manuel Ortiz
tweeted. Garcia Padilla had been scheduled to reveal his
candidacy plans by the end of this week, and some local media
had reported earlier on Saturday that an announcement would come
on Sunday.
Ortiz's tweet, published Saturday night, suggests it will
come Monday. A source close to the governor's Popular Democratic
Party told Reuters he expects Monday's announcement to be about
the governor's candidacy plans.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by David Gregorio)