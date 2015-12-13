(New throughout, adds detail on Puerto Rico's debt crisis,
political challenges facing Garcia Padilla)
By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN Dec 12 Puerto Rico's governor will
address the island on Monday, his press secretary tweeted on
Saturday, and local media reported that he will not seek
reelection as the island battles economic crisis and $72 billion
in debt.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla "will offer a message to
the country" on Monday afternoon, Public Affairs Secretary Jesus
Manuel Ortiz tweeted in Spanish.
The governor had been scheduled to reveal by the end of this
week whether he would seek a second four-year term in next
November's election, and some local media had reported earlier
on Saturday that an announcement would come on Sunday.
Ortiz's tweet, published Saturday night, suggests it will
come Monday, and a source close to the matter told Reuters he
expects Monday's announcement to be about candidacy.
Garcia Padilla is expected not to seek reelection as Puerto
Rico struggles with ongoing recession. Local media outlets,
including Caribbean Business and El Vocero, reported on Saturday
that the governor would announce that he will not run.
The U.S. territory on Jan. 1 owes $332 million of debt
backed by constitutional guarantees, which it has said it can
only afford if it begins defaulting on other debt. Garcia
Padilla has called for concessions from bondholders, but has
faced resistance to cuts on repayments.
The governor has lobbied U.S. federal lawmakers to pass
legislation making it easier for Puerto Rico to restructure its
debt, but federal intervention is not seen as likely this year.
In the meantime, Garcia Padilla is battling low public
approval ratings, icy relations with the island's creditors,
eroding support within his own Popular Democratic party, and a
federal investigation into whether people in his administration
exchanged favors for campaign donations.
In Garcia Padilla's absence, his former secretary of state,
David Bernier, is expected to launch a campaign as a Popular
Democratic party candidate.
Leading candidates from the rival New Progressive Party
(PNP) - which is generally more creditor-friendly - include
Pedro Pierluisi, the island's non-voting representative in
Congress, and Ricky Rossello, a lobbyist and son of a popular
ex-governor.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by David Gregorio)