SAN JUAN Oct 22 As Puerto Rico desperately
seeks to stabilize its crumbling economy, two issues have come
to the fore: the immediate question of whether it can file for
bankruptcy, and the longer-term debate about its status as a
U.S. commonwealth.
Both issues were discussed at a hearing on Puerto Rico's $72
billion debt crisis, held on Thursday by the U.S. Senate
Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
'SUPER' CHAPTER 9
Puerto Rico, because it is not a state, lacks access to
Chapter 9 bankruptcy, which allows cities and public agencies -
but not states - to file for bankruptcy. The island's cities and
public agencies would, however, have access if Puerto Rico were
a state.
Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico's representative in Congress
and witness at Thursday's hearing, has introduced a bill to
extend Chapter 9 to Puerto Rico, but it has stalled in Congress.
The U.S. Treasury revealed ahead of Thursday's hearing it
supports going a step further by granting bankruptcy protections
to Puerto Rico's government itself. So-called "Super Chapter 9"
is more radical than what Pierluisi's bill seeks and would face
an uphill battle in Congress. If enacted, it would allow Puerto
Rico to use bankruptcy to restructure all its debt, not just the
small portion held by public agencies that would be eligible if
Chapter 9 were extended.
Pierluisi said he opposes Super Chapter 9, while bondholders
said they oppose any version of Chapter 9.
COMMONWEALTH OR STATEHOOD
Status is the political fault line in Puerto Rico, whose
legislature comprises one party that favors making Puerto Rico a
state and another that opposes changing its status.
As a commonwealth, Puerto Rico has neither the freedom of
sovereign authority nor the protections accorded to U.S. states.
Pierluisi, a pro-statehooder running to unseat the
pro-commonwealth Garcia Padilla in next year's gubernatorial
election, told Congress on Thursday the "only way to treat
Puerto Rico fairly" is to make it a state.
Pierluisi wants to put the statehood question to a vote in
Puerto Rico. The island last year received $2.5 million in
federal money to ask voters whether Puerto Rico should be a
state, but the vote has not happened, which some pro-statehood
leaders attribute to stall tactics by Garcia Padilla.
If elected governor, Pierluisi said, he would hold the vote
sometime in 2017 and expects most residents to support
statehood, based on past referendums.
While statehood would require an act of Congress, a ballot
vote financed with federal money might be harder for Congress to
ignore than past referendums.
Separately, advisers for several Puerto Rico bondholder
groups are scheduled to meet on Tuesday with advisers for the
U.S. territory to discuss debt restructuring, after key talks
with one of the groups collapsed, Reuters reported exclusively,
citing two sources familiar with the matter.
