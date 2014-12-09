Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
NEW YORK Dec 9 Hedge funds that hold Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds will back a proposed bond sale of up to $2.9 billion even after lawmakers capped the interest rate on the bonds at 8.5 percent, a source close to the hedge funds said on Tuesday.
"The rate limit does not change the broad view on Puerto Rico or the bond sale itself," said the source, who declined to be named as details of the transaction were not public. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BEIJING, March 18 Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said growth prospects have improved in the world's second-largest economy, but its monetary policy remains prudent and neutral.