NEW YORK Oct 10 Hedge funds did not take part in Puerto Rico's $1.2 billion short-term note sale on Friday, with external financing provided exclusively by a syndicate of banks, according to someone close to the transaction.

Puerto Rico sold $1.2 billion in Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes on Friday. A bank syndicate led by J.P. Morgan financed $900 million of the notes and the commonwealth's Government Development Bank financed the remaining $300 million.