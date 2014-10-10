Caution over Dutch vote pushes euro zone bond yields lower
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
NEW YORK Oct 10 Hedge funds did not take part in Puerto Rico's $1.2 billion short-term note sale on Friday, with external financing provided exclusively by a syndicate of banks, according to someone close to the transaction.
Puerto Rico sold $1.2 billion in Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes on Friday. A bank syndicate led by J.P. Morgan financed $900 million of the notes and the commonwealth's Government Development Bank financed the remaining $300 million. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)
FRANKFURT, March 15 The euro zone economy is picking up strength but growth has yet to translate into a sustained recovery of inflation so the European Central Bank should not yet reassess its policy stance, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
March 15 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following February consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its highest level since at least 2012. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.5* 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 2.4 1.8 0.3 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the the centre did not provide a month-on-month inflation rate. Inflation h