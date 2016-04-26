(Adds quotes and details)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. House of
Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday
he is "hopeful" lawmakers can move legislation on Puerto Rico
out of the House before the U.S. territory must make a $1.55
billion debt payment in July.
But lawmakers will not be able to address the island's
fiscal crisis before May 1, when Puerto Rico is due to make a
smaller $422 million payment that Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla says it cannot meet, said the California Republican, who
is second only to Speaker Paul Ryan in the legislative chamber.
Puerto Rico faces $70 billion in total debt, a 45 percent
poverty rate and a shrinking population, all of which threaten
to cause its economy to collapse.
"The May date, I don't see how we can get it done," McCarthy
told reporters.
Congressional efforts to craft legislation to address the
crisis have hit a series of roadblocks that McCarthy said he
believes lawmakers could surmount before July 1, when Puerto
Rico is scheduled to make the $1.55 billion debt payment.
"I'm hopeful that we'd have it out of the House by then,"
the Republican leader said.
McCarthy said the House has not produced legislation until
now because lawmakers are waiting for the U.S. Treasury
Department to complete negotiations with island authorities.
Democrats reject the claim, however, saying Republicans are
unable to move forward because of internal divisions encouraged
by outside groups that have sought to characterize the
legislative effort as a taxpayer "bailout" despite repeated
denials from the House Republican leadership.
"It's our No. 1 principle that we're going to protect the
taxpayers and will not do a bailout," McCarthy said on Tuesday.
"As soon as we can get Treasury to get done with what
they're working on, I think that will put us on a faster path,"
he added.
