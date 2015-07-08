PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. Republicans on a House committee failed to reach consensus on Wednesday about extending Chapter 9 bankruptcy laws to Puerto Rico and expressed concern that allowing the U.S. territory access to municipal bankruptcy will not solve its debt crisis.
"A general concern was expressed that to provide Puerto Rico's municipalities access to Chapter 9 of the Bankruptcy Code would not, by itself, solve Puerto Rico's difficulties," Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte and Subcommittee on Regulatory Reform, Commercial and Antitrust Law chairman Tom Marino said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)
TOKYO, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.