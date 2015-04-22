(Adds context, background to Puerto Rico's finance problems)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 22 Puerto Rico's top finance
officials said the government of the U.S. territory will likely
shutdown in three months because of a looming liquidity crisis
and warned of a devastating impact on the island's economy.
In a letter to leading lawmakers, including Governor
Alejandro Padilla, the officials said a financing deal that
could potentially salvage the government's finances currently
looked unlikely to succeed. It warned of laying off government
employees and reducing public services
"A government shutdown is very probable in the next three
months due to the absence of liquidity to operate," the
officials said. "The likelihood of completing a market
transaction to finance the government's operations and keep the
government open is currently remote."
The letter, dated April 21, was also sent to the heads of
Puerto Rico's Senate and House as well as the governor. It was
signed by the government's fiscal team, including the head of
the Government Development Bank and the Treasury Secretary.
Puerto Rico, which has a total debt of more than $70
billion, is trying to raise $2.95 billion in financing, while
pushing through unpopular tax reforms such as a higher
value-added tax and increasing a levy on crude oil to help pay
for it.
Puerto Rico is largely reliant on hedge funds for its
financing needs. Those hedge funds have been pushing the
government to carry out tax reforms to improve its fiscal
position as a condition for providing extra financing.
Government bonds have been in steady decline in recent weeks
as uncertainty grows over the prospects for the island of 3.6
million people. On Wednesday, its benchmark general obligation
bonds traded at an average 79.982 cents on the dollar, close to
an all-time low.
The warning also marks a new tone of urgency from officials,
who have up to now remained publicly upbeat about the prospects
for getting a financing deal by the middle of May.
"A government shutdown would have a devastating impact on
the country's economy, with payroll and public service cuts,
with a painful recovery and of a long duration," the officials
said in the letter.
The government has used hardball tactics to browbeat
recalcitrant lawmakers in the past. Padilla threatened to
shutdown San Juan's public transport system in November if
lawmakers refused to pass an increase in the crude oil tax.
That shutdown, which could have impacted 75,000 people, was
ultimately avoided and lawmakers agreed to pass the tax rise.
(Additional reporting by Luc Cohen. Editing by Andre Grenon and
Alan Crosby)