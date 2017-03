WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged Puerto Rican officials on Tuesday to develop a "credible" budget for 2016 as well as a long-term plan to right the commonwealth's public finances, a Treasury official said.

Lew spoke by phone separately with Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla and with local lawmakers, the official said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Lisa Lambert)