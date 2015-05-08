May 8 Puerto Rico is set to run out of cash by the end of September without additional financing, and may implement emergency measures, including defaulting on its debt obligations, according to a report by the U.S. territory's fiscal agent.

The measures could include steps to cut government spending and a "moratorium on the payment of debt service" and "a debt adjustment for the Commonwealth," the island's Government Development Bank said in a report published late Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)