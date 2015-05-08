(Adds information on FY 2016 budget, background)

By Edward Krudy

May 8 Puerto Rico is set to run out of cash by the end of September without additional financing, and may implement emergency measures such as stopping debt repayments, according to a report by the U.S. territory's fiscal agent.

The measures could include steps to cut government spending, a "moratorium on the payment of debt service" and "a debt adjustment for the Commonwealth," the island's Government Development Bank (GDB) said in a report published late Thursday.

By specifying a time when Puerto Rico could run out of money, the warnings went beyond the usual risk factors that the GDB regularly highlights in its financial reports.

"The GDB will almost certainly need to begin prioritizing payments, restricting the outflow of liquid resources from its balance sheet, and searching for a market partner who may be willing to offer some sort of incremental liquidity," said Daniel Hanson, an analyst at Height Securities.

Puerto Rico is struggling with a debt load of around $72 billion, an economy that has been in or near recession for the past nine years, and large population outflows.

The GDB is trying to organize a bond issuance of up to $2.95 billion with a group of hedge funds. That deal is looking increasingly hard to achieve after Puerto Rico's legislature blocked tax reforms the hedge funds had been pushing for.

The government had anticipated that the new tax regime would have raised revenue by $1.2 billion next year and the revenue shortfall could necessitate budget cuts well over $1 billion next year, according to Hanson.

Puerto Rico's government has said it may shut down at the start of the financial year, a move that would furlough government workers and a shutter non-essential agencies.

The GDB has also said that it may be unable to raise short-term Tax Revenue Anticipatory Notes (TRANS) financing early in the new fiscal year, starting July 1. The Commonwealth typically uses TRANS financing to smooth over gaps between revenue and expenditures.

Last year Puerto Rico raised $1.2 billion in TRANS financing with a consortium of banks led by J.P. Morgan.