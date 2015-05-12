May 12 Puerto Rico's governor on Tuesday sought
to rally his fractious party behind a revised tax plan that he
says is key to ending the U.S. territory's fiscal crisis and
avoiding a government shutdown on July 1.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said that without access
to short-term financing during the first quarter of the next
fiscal year, a government shutdown is still possible. He urged
approval of tax reform to help avoid such a scenario.
"This is the moment to solve this. We don't want government
spending cuts of $1.5 billion. We need to increase government
revenue," the governor said.
The original plan to overhaul the tax system by introducing
a 16 percent value added tax (VAT) was defeated last month when
six members of the governor's Popular Democratic Party (PDP)
refused to back it.
In response, top finance officials said the government may
have to shut down at the start of the fiscal year on July 1 and
$1.5 billion would need to be cut from next year's budget.
Puerto Rico has a debt load of around $72 billion. The
economy has been in or near recession for nine years and the
rate of people leaving the island has jumped in recent years.
Hedge fund investors that hold $4.5 billion of the
government's debt are trying to make tax reform a precondition
of a new financing deal of up to $2.95 billion. The government
badly needs that money to finance its operations.
Puerto Rico also uses short-term financing known as
tax-revenue anticipation notes (TRANs), which officials have
said will not be available in the first quarter of the fiscal
year.
Padilla has presented to legislative leaders a new plan for
a 13.25 percent VAT that would provide the government with the
necessary tax revenue to only reduce by $300 million proposed
spending cuts for the next fiscal year.
Padilla's renewed warnings of a shutdown come ahead of
further meetings with lawmakers scheduled for Thursday when
Padilla said a "consensus plan" will be delivered.
Broad-based support for the measure still seems some way
off, however. Senate President Eduardo Bhatia told reporters
earlier Tuesday that currently "there is no consensus" for
implementing a VAT tax in Puerto Rico at the present time.
Besides the revised VAT, reintroducing a tax on imports at
ports and a hiking a sales tax are two other options being
evaluated by the administration, the governor said.
