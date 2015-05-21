May 21 Lawmakers in Puerto Rico's House of Representatives voted on Thursday to introduce new tax measures designed to raise $1.2 billion in revenue.

The measures, which still need approval from the Senate, include a hike in the sales tax to 11.5 percent from 7 percent and could help Puerto Rico secure market financing and avoid a government shutdown at the start of the next fiscal year. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Ken Wills)