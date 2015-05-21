BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
May 21 Lawmakers in Puerto Rico's House of Representatives voted on Thursday to introduce new tax measures designed to raise $1.2 billion in revenue.
The measures, which still need approval from the Senate, include a hike in the sales tax to 11.5 percent from 7 percent and could help Puerto Rico secure market financing and avoid a government shutdown at the start of the next fiscal year. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption