May 20 Puerto Rico's House of Representatives
has delayed a vote on proposed new taxes, designed to raise $1.2
billion in revenue, to allow amendments to the bill, the House
majority leader said on Wednesday.
The measures include a sales tax hike, to 11.5 percent from
7 percent, and are needed to help Puerto Rico secure market
financing and avoid a government shutdown at the start of the
next fiscal year, government officials say.
The House will reconvene on Thursday when a vote is likely
to take place, majority leader Charlie Hernandez told reporters.
The delay came as Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
submitted a $9.8 billion spending plan for the fiscal year
starting on July 1. The plan details $674 million spending cuts.
Hernandez said the House discussed various amendments,
including several aimed at addressing demands by lawmakers, who
had voted down a much more far-reaching tax bill that proposed a
new value-added tax (VAT).
The amendments have already been discussed with the
lawmakers, and only technical aspects need to be fine-tuned
before putting the tax bill up for a vote on Thursday, Hernandez
said.
"They have expressed they are in favor of the bill, and that
the amendments meet their expectations," he said.
A new tax bill was filed with the House late on Monday after
governing party lawmakers reached a compromise deal in a
marathon meeting of the Popular Democratic Party's
(PDP)legislative caucus the previous Thursday.
Five of the six dissident lawmakers agreed to hike the
existing sales tax hike as a temporary measure to increase
much-needed revenue but they have major concerns over plans to
phase in a VAT within a year.
The dissident lawmakers, whose votes are necessary to
approve the tax changes, also want the bill to include language
that in their view reflects the entirety of an agreement reached
with the territory's governor last Thursday.
The bill will move to the Senate provided it is passed in
the House.
