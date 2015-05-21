(Adds vote count)

May 21 Lawmakers in Puerto Rico's House of Representatives voted on Thursday to introduce new tax measures designed to raise $1.2 billion in revenue.

The measures, which need Senate approval, include a sales tax hike to 11.5 percent from 7 percent and could help Puerto Rico secure market financing and avoid a government shutdown when the next fiscal year begins.

The vote draws a line under three weeks of wrangling among majority lawmakers in the House. Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's initial plan to overhaul the tax system was thrown into disarray when lawmakers voted down in April a proposal that would have introduced a new value added tax.

The legislation passed the House with 26 votes in favor, 24 against, and one abstention.

The governor also introduced a $9.8 billion budget on Wednesday that details $674 million spending cuts. When that is passed the government will seek short-term financing it says it needs to prevent a government shutdown from July 1, the governor's chief of staff said on Tuesday.

Putting a budget in place with increased tax revenues could also pave the way for a larger long-term financing deal with hedge funds of up to $2.95 billion.

Puerto Rico's benchmark government bonds hit their highest level in more than a month on Thursday in a 5-day rally sparked by the agreement on new revenue-raising tax measures last week.

Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds that carry an 8 percent coupon and expire in 2035, a $3.5 billion tranche sold mainly to hedge fund last year, hit 83 cents on the dollar, the highest level since April 13.

While the budget and the tax measures appeared to offer some progress in tackling Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis, Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut Puerto Rico's bond ratings further into junk status.

Moody's said it was unlikely Puerto Rico would be able to access markets by the June 30 fiscal year-end and might have to prioritize debt payments. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Ken Wills and Richard Chang)