July 9 Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla put investors on edge on June 29 by saying that he wants
to restructure the island's debt and postpone bond payments to
relieve its fiscal problems.
Below are some upcoming debt payment dates and deadlines:
July 10
* $300 million in tax and revenue anticipation notes issued
by the Government Development Bank (GDB) due to mature, plus
accrued interest. Commonwealth expects to offset this in July
with new $300 million of TRANs issuance by GDB.
July 13
Puerto Rico officials to meet with creditors at Citi's
offices in New York.
July 15
* Public workers due to be paid, about $250 million.
* $93.7 million of appropriations due from GDB to Puerto
Rico Public Finance Corp for the payment of PFC debt service
payments due Aug. 1.
Aug. 1 - Debt service due on the following:
* $169.6 million in GDB debt service on notes (monthly
payment)
* $335 million in COFINA payments (semi-annual)
* PFC debt service payments due (see July 15)
Aug. 17 - Legislature to reconvene
Aug. 30
* Deadline for Puerto Rico Fiscal and Economic Recovery
Working Group, created June 29 by the governor, to present a
draft of the Puerto Rico Fiscal and Economic Adjustment Plan.
Aug. 31
* $90 million loan due for Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer
Authority, to Banco Popular de Puerto Rico. PRASA borrowed the
money May 29 to help pay off existing maturing loans due to
Oriental Bank and Banco Popular. Expected to issue more bonds to
pay off the latest loan by Aug. 31.
Sept. 1
Deadline for execution of PREPA's Restructuring Support
Agreement (RSA).
Sept. 15
* Extended deadline for PREPA's forbearance agreement with
creditors.
Sept. 30
* GDB's liquidity set to be depleted by the end of the first
quarter of the 2016 financial year without a new bond issuance,
according to a report issued by the GDB in May.
Oct. 1
* Deadline for measures necessary to implement the Working
Group's plan to be filed in the Legislative Assembly.
* From this date until March 31, 2016, business-to-business
transactions that are currently taxable will be subject to an
11.5 percent sales and use tax (SUT). Also, some business
services and designated professional services that were
previously exempt from SUT would now be subject to a 4 percent
commonwealth SUT.
* In the first three months of the fiscal year, the GDB must
also set aside $276 million altogether to the redemption fund
for the commonwealth's general obligation bonds.
Sources: Commonwealth of Puerto Rico supplement to quarterly
report; PREPA communications; lawmakers; analyst reports; Puerto
Rico Clearinghouse.
